Trump to host full Cabinet at Camp David

Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents President Dwight Eisenhower enjoys a picnic with his family, August 1954. Hide Caption 1 of 16

Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents President Gerald Ford enjoying some tennis at the Camp David courts, September 1974. Hide Caption 2 of 16

Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents President John F. Kennedy walks the grounds, getting a tour from Dwight D. Eisenhower, as the two discussed Cuba, three months after Kennedy won the election. Hide Caption 3 of 16

Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents Marine One takes off from the South Lawn of the White House en route to Camp David with JFK on board, April 1963, just seven months before his assassination. Hide Caption 4 of 16

Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents President Lyndon Johnson and members of his Cabinet hold an outdoor meeting on a Camp David patio to discuss the situation with the Vietnam War in April 1968. Hide Caption 5 of 16

Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents President Richard Nixon hosts Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev in June 1973, ahead of the Nuclear War Prevention Agreement. Hide Caption 6 of 16

Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents President Ronald Reagan takes British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher for a spin in his golf cart, December 1984. Hide Caption 7 of 16

Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents Ford again taking in some recreation, swimming with his dog, Liberty, in February 1974. Hide Caption 8 of 16

Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents President Jimmy Carter, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin are at the Camp David Peace Talks in September 1978. Hide Caption 9 of 16

Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents President Ronald Reagan and Mexican President Jose Lopez Portillo ride horses at Camp David in June 1981. Hide Caption 10 of 16

Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents President Ronald Reagan in weekend wear and boots on his way from the White House lawn to Marine One, headed to Camp David, August 1982. Hide Caption 11 of 16

Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents President George H.W. Bush takes British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher for a spin in his golf cart in November 1989. Hide Caption 12 of 16

Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents President George H.W. Bush lets Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev take the wheel of the golf cart in June 1990. Hide Caption 13 of 16

Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents President Barack Obama only visited Camp David a few dozen times, but he did hold the Gulf Cooperatoin Council Summit there in May 2015. Hide Caption 14 of 16

Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents President Bill Clinton walks with Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian leader Yasser Aarafat at the Middle East Peace Summit in July 2000. Hide Caption 15 of 16