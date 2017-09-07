Breaking News

Trump to host full Cabinet at Camp David

By Kaitlan Collins

Updated 12:37 AM ET, Thu September 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Dwight Eisenhower enjoys a picnic with his family, August 1954.
Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents
President Dwight Eisenhower enjoys a picnic with his family, August 1954.
Hide Caption
1 of 16
President Gerald Ford enjoying some tennis at the Camp David courts, September 1974.
Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents
President Gerald Ford enjoying some tennis at the Camp David courts, September 1974.
Hide Caption
2 of 16
President John F. Kennedy walks the grounds, getting a tour from Dwight D. Eisenhower, as the two discussed Cuba, three months after Kennedy won the election.
Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents
President John F. Kennedy walks the grounds, getting a tour from Dwight D. Eisenhower, as the two discussed Cuba, three months after Kennedy won the election.
Hide Caption
3 of 16
Marine One takes off from the South Lawn of the White House en route to Camp David with JFK on board, April 1963, just seven months before his assassination.
Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents
Marine One takes off from the South Lawn of the White House en route to Camp David with JFK on board, April 1963, just seven months before his assassination.
Hide Caption
4 of 16
President Lyndon Johnson and members of his Cabinet hold an outdoor meeting on a Camp David patio to discuss the situation with the Vietnam War in April 1968.
Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents
President Lyndon Johnson and members of his Cabinet hold an outdoor meeting on a Camp David patio to discuss the situation with the Vietnam War in April 1968.
Hide Caption
5 of 16
President Richard Nixon hosts Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev in June 1973, ahead of the Nuclear War Prevention Agreement.
Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents
President Richard Nixon hosts Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev in June 1973, ahead of the Nuclear War Prevention Agreement.
Hide Caption
6 of 16
President Ronald Reagan takes British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher for a spin in his golf cart, December 1984.
Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents
President Ronald Reagan takes British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher for a spin in his golf cart, December 1984.
Hide Caption
7 of 16
Ford again taking in some recreation, swimming with his dog, Liberty, in February 1974.
Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents
Ford again taking in some recreation, swimming with his dog, Liberty, in February 1974.
Hide Caption
8 of 16
President Jimmy Carter, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin are at the Camp David Peace Talks in September 1978.
Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents
President Jimmy Carter, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin are at the Camp David Peace Talks in September 1978.
Hide Caption
9 of 16
President Ronald Reagan and Mexican President Jose Lopez Portillo ride horses at Camp David in June 1981.
Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents
President Ronald Reagan and Mexican President Jose Lopez Portillo ride horses at Camp David in June 1981.
Hide Caption
10 of 16
President Ronald Reagan in weekend wear and boots on his way from the White House lawn to Marine One, headed to Camp David, August 1982.
Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents
President Ronald Reagan in weekend wear and boots on his way from the White House lawn to Marine One, headed to Camp David, August 1982.
Hide Caption
11 of 16
President George H.W. Bush takes British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher for a spin in his golf cart in November 1989.
Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents
President George H.W. Bush takes British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher for a spin in his golf cart in November 1989.
Hide Caption
12 of 16
President George H.W. Bush lets Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev take the wheel of the golf cart in June 1990.
Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents
President George H.W. Bush lets Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev take the wheel of the golf cart in June 1990.
Hide Caption
13 of 16
President Barack Obama only visited Camp David a few dozen times, but he did hold the Gulf Cooperatoin Council Summit there in May 2015.
Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents
President Barack Obama only visited Camp David a few dozen times, but he did hold the Gulf Cooperatoin Council Summit there in May 2015.
Hide Caption
14 of 16
President Bill Clinton walks with Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian leader Yasser Aarafat at the Middle East Peace Summit in July 2000.
Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents
President Bill Clinton walks with Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian leader Yasser Aarafat at the Middle East Peace Summit in July 2000.
Hide Caption
15 of 16
President George W. Bush gifts Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi with a baseball and an official Camp David baseball jacket, June 2001.
Photos: Camp David: Getaway for past presidents
President George W. Bush gifts Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi with a baseball and an official Camp David baseball jacket, June 2001.
Hide Caption
16 of 16
camp david 1 camp david 6camp david 2camp david 3camp david 4camp david 5camp david 11camp david 7camp david 8camp david 09camp david 10camp david 12camp david 13camp david 16camp david 14camp david 15

(CNN)President Trump is expected to return to Camp David again this weekend -- but this time with his full Cabinet in tow.

CNN has learned that the President will host the members of his Cabinet at the secluded government-owned retreat in Maryland starting Friday. They are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, spanning from the administration's legislative strategy for tax reform to the growing nuclear crisis in North Korea.
A source familiar said because of logistics and limited lodging space, half of the Cabinet will travel to the 125-acre retreat on Friday and stay overnight. The rest of the Cabinet will travel there on Saturday, when a full Cabinet meeting will take place. The first half of the Cabinet will then return back to Washington Saturday while the second half stays the night and returns Sunday.
Trump made his first trip to Camp David in June, which he described as a "very rustic" place that he would like "for about 30 minutes" before taking office. He has visited a few more times since then, and most recently monitored Hurricane Harvey from there during the last weekend in August.