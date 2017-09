Story highlights President Donald Trump cut a deal on Wednesday

Sen. Ted Cruz warned during the campaign that Trump would make deals with Democrats

(CNN) President Donald Trump shocked Republican leadership in an Oval Office meeting Wednesday when he backed a deal pushed by Democrats to attach hurricane relief money to a shorter-term bump in the debt ceiling as well as keeping the government open.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan were "blindsided" by the decision , a Republican official told CNN. In fact, hours before Trump agreed to Democrats' proposal, Ryan had publicly called such a plan "ridiculous" during a news conference. The GOP leaders had no heads up or warning that Trump's decision would happen, Republican officials told CNN. Another senior GOP source described the two leaders as "shell-shocked."

Trump's onetime campaign rival, Sen. Ted Cruz, on the other hand, may not have been so surprised.

During the 2016 Republican primary, Cruz frequently cast Trump as a businessman eager to wheel and deal with Democrats, often specifically name-checking Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, who were both in the room with Trump Wednesday. This line of argument was key for campaign trail Cruz as he made his case as the "consistent conservative" in the crowded Republican primary field, framing Trump as another "Washington establishment" politician.

Asked by CNN to comment on the aid package Wednesday afternoon in the halls of Capitol Hill, the usually chatty Texas senator walked by without commenting.

