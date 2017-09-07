Breaking News

Senate approves deal to lift debt ceiling 3 months, sends hurricane relief funds

By Deirdre Walsh, Ashley Killough, Ted Barrett and Rene Marsh, CNN

Updated 2:42 PM ET, Thu September 7, 2017

Trump opens door to work with Democrats
Story highlights

  • The package includes about $22 billion for FEMA's disaster relief fund
  • The vote comes after President Donald Trump struck a deal with Democrats

(CNN)The Senate approved Thursday a package of bills that paired emergency funding for hurricane relief with measures that would raise the debt ceiling and keep the government open for three months.

The vote was 80-17. All 17 nos were Republicans.
The legislation now goes to the House, which could vote as early as Thursday night.
    President Donald Trump, in a surprising move, signed onto the package Wednesday, siding with Democrats who proposed bundling the bills together but only with a three-month extension for the debt ceiling. Republican leaders had sought a debt limit increase for as long as 18 months.
    All told, the package includes about $22 billion for FEMA's disaster relief fund, $15.25 billion of which is new, emergency funds, while another $6.7 billion was already slated to be in the spending measure that funds the government.