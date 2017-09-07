Nikki Haley accepted Trump's offer to be UN ambassador on conditions

Story highlights The former South Carolina governor told the President she wanted to be a cabinet member

Washington (CNN) When Nikki Haley was under consideration for the UN ambassadorship, she laid out her own conditions for the position to then-President-elect Donald Trump.

The former South Carolina governor told Trump she wanted to be a cabinet member, on the National Security Council and have the ability to speak her mind.

Haley was initially under consideration for secretary of state , and despite her status as a rising Republican star, said she thought they could find someone with more foreign policy experience.

When Trump officials then asked her to think about the ambassadorship, she later laid out her requirements -- all of which Trump was on board for.

