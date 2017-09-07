Pelosi urged Trump to tweet DACA reassurance

Story highlights Trump called Pelosi Thursday morning

He later tweeted a reassurance to DACA recipients

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Thursday sought to reassure young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children concerned about their future after speaking with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, two sources tell CNN.

Pelosi told House Democrats at a closed-door she spoke to Trump via phone Thursday morning and urged him to reassure those protected in the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, two sources said. Trump initiated the phone call to Pelosi, they said.

She "asked him to tweet this to make clear Dreamers won't be subject to deportation in 6 month window," according to one of the sources. She did not provide specific wording, just a general idea.

The call follows a meeting at the White House on Wednesday during which Trump made a deal with Pelosi and her Senate counterpart, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, on a short-term debt limit extension that had been opposed by House Republican leadership.

For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about - No action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2017

Read More