Story highlights Bill to address health care could come in 10 days, Sen. Alexander says

Senate defeated effort to repeal Obamacare in July

(CNN) The Republican chairman of the Senate health committee said Thursday that he hopes to release a bipartisan health care bill "within 10 days or so."

Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee spoke with reporters after the conclusion of a health care hearing on Capitol Hill -- and just weeks after Republicans failed to pass legislation to gut major portions of Obamacare.

"I'm going to sit down with (Democratic) Sen. (Patty) Murray and with other senators and come to a conclusion about what I think we can pass," Alexander said. "I want to be able to take to Sen. (Mitch) McConnell and Sen. (Chuck) Schumer a consensus proposal within 10 days or so."

At the hearing, governors hailing from five states were armed with a stern and unified message: Congress and President Donald Trump had better get their acts together to strengthen Obamacare and stabilize the individual marketplace.

They made repeated requests to lawmakers to begin taking bipartisan action on health care and lamented that the dysfunction in Washington this year has only sowed uncertainty in their respective states.

Read More