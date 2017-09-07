Story highlights The strikes killed Abu Anas al-Shami an ISIS weapons research leader and Junaid ur Rehman a senior drone pilot

The strikes follow an announcement last month that coalition airstrikes had killed 12 senior ISIS leaders

Washington (CNN) The US-led coalition fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria said it killed two senior leaders who oversaw weapons research and drone operations for the terror group in airstrikes on Monday.

Abu Anas al-Shami, an ISIS weapons research leader who headed up efforts to procure explosives for the group as well as plans to use bombs in external terror attack plots, was killed in a coalition airstrike as he rode a motorcycle near Mayadin, Syria, coalition spokesman Col. Ryan Dillon told reporters at the Pentagon Thursday.

"He also oversaw the building of improvised explosives to rig corpses, vehicles and buildings to try and help ISIS cling to strongholds they are losing in Iraq and Syria," Dillon said.

A separate airstrike in the same region killed Junaid ur Rehman, a senior ISIS drone pilot and engineer who was working to enhance ISIS's ability to weaponize drones and conduct aerial surveillance in Iraq and Syria as well as to plot external terror attacks.

Coalition officials have long voiced concern over ISIS's interest in employing drone technology on the battlefield.

