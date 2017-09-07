All 5 living former presidents launch appeal for help for Harvey victims

Story highlights It's a show of force from the former presidents

The statement from the elder Bush's office said donations would go through his presidential library foundation

Washington (CNN) The five living former US presidents are joining together to support a relief and recovery effort after Hurricane Harvey.

All five leaders -- former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama -- appeared in a video and asked Americans to respond to the devastation wrought by the hurricane.

Harvey caused massive flooding in the Bushes' home state of Texas and neighboring Louisiana, destroying homes and killing dozens.

The office of former President George H.W. Bush announced that the push would include an appeal in the opening of the NFL's regular season, with another public service announcement over the weekend.

"We love you Texas," the elder Bush said in a video posted to the One America Appeal site.

