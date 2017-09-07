Gary Cohn unlikely to get tapped as Fed chair

Story highlights Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's term expires in February 2018

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is unlikely to tap his top economic adviser Gary Cohn to chair the Federal Reserve, two sources close to the President told CNN.

A GOP source close to the White House also told CNN's Jake Tapper that Cohn is "more likely to get electric chair than Fed Chair."

Cohn, the National Economic Council director, was once a top contender for the powerful position, but his public rebuke of Trump's response to the violence at a Charlottesville white supremacist rally last month made him fall out of the President's good graces.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

