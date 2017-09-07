FBI Director Wray: No 'whiff of interference' with Mueller investigation

Washington (CNN) Newly minted FBI Director Chris Wray vouched on Thursday for the independence of former FBI Director Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"I can say very confidently that I have not detected any whiff of interference with that investigation," Wray said at the Intelligence and National Security Summit in Washington.

Wray said he has "enormous respect" for Mueller and confidence in the team Mueller has assembled.

"He's really running that investigation," Wray said of Mueller. "The FBI have dedicated agents to it and other support to it. So there's a great group of people working on it."

Mueller was appointed special counsel in May to lead the investigation into potential coordination between Russia and associates of President Donald Trump to meddle with the 2016 campaign.

