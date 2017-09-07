Senator: Trump Jr. interview not helping Russia concerns

Story highlights Donald Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer in June 2016

He's describing that meeting behind closed doors in Congress on Thursday

Washington (CNN) The President's eldest son is meeting with congressional investigators Thursday, but at least one member of the Senate judiciary committee is saying Donald Trump Jr.'s interview is doing little to ease their concerns.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who sat in on Thursday's meeting with committee staff, told CNN Trump Jr. has not put concerns to rest and is opening up new lines of inquiry.

Trump Jr. reportedly told investigators that he set up a 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer after being promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton because it was important to learn about her "fitness" to be President, according to a New York Times report about the conversation.

The eldest son of President Donald Trump said in a prepared statement that nothing came of the meeting at Trump Tower and that he did not collude with the Russian government campaign meddling operation, according to the Times , which obtained a copy of Trump Jr.'s statement.

Trump Jr.'s Thursday interview with the Senate judiciary committee staff could be the prelude for other full-scale public hearings focusing on his role as an unofficial campaign aide to his father.

Read More