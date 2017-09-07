Story highlights Trump said he believed he could quickly resolve the dispute

Trump on Thursday opted instead for a thinly veiled warning

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Thursday said he is prepared to personally intervene to resolve the months-long dispute between Qatar and several other Gulf neighbors if the countries do not reestablish diplomatic relations soon.

"I would be willing to be the mediator," Trump said, adding he believed he could quickly resolve the dispute. "If I can help mediate between Qatar and in particular, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, I would be willing to do so."

The dispute is still ongoing three months after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar and initiated an economic boycott, citing Qatari funding of terrorist groups and, later, its increasingly close relationship with Iran. The spat has simmered even amid the efforts of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who has tried to bridge the divide between the two countries and expressed frustrations about the lack of movement.

Trump on Thursday opted instead for a thinly veiled warning that did not mention Qatar by name, but made clear the US will not tolerate ongoing financing of terrorist groups by Doha.

"This all began because of the fact that there has been massive funding of terrorism by certain countries. What I want is I want -- stop the funding of terrorism," Trump said. "And if they don't stop the funding of terrorism I don't want them to come together. But I think they will."

Read More