King on Trump and Schumer: 'It was almost like a love-in at times'

"Both of them would interrupt each other at times"

Washington (CNN) There seems to be a bromance brewing between President Donald Trump and Sen. Chuck Schumer.

That's according to Rep. Pete King, who attended a meeting at the White House on Thursday with New York and New Jersey officials to discuss a transportation project called the Gateway Program.

"He and Chuck -- both of them would interrupt each other at times -- and they'd go back and forth and Chuck would say something and smile and the President would look at him and smile," King told CNN Thursday evening. "This went on for the whole -- let's say the meeting was around 40 minutes or so? It was almost like a love-in at times."

According to King, Schumer and Trump were sitting one seat apart, with White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn between them.

Besides some introductory remarks, Cohn just sat back and "didn't say another word," King said.

