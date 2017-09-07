DOJ watchdog: Tennessee spent $110K in seized funds on catering

Story highlights The report comes after Sessions moved to expand the program in July

The IG called on Tennessee to "remedy" the prohibited six-figure food expenses

Washington (CNN) Tennessee law enforcement misused funds from a program involving seized assets, spending more than $110,000 on catering, a government watchdog report released Thursday found.

The report from the Inspector General for the Department of Justice came weeks after Attorney General Jeff Sessions moved to allow the asset forfeiture program to grow, which former Attorney General Eric Holder scaled back in 2015.

Law enforcement seizes property routinely under the suspicion it is obtained from or for illegal activity. Through the Department of Justice's equitable sharing program, the Justice Department's law enforcement partners can request and spend funds from the seizures for law enforcement purposes.

The report noted law enforcement cannot use the funds for bayonets, weaponized aircraft or food purchases, among other things.

The inspector general report released on Thursday said it had "identified several areas of improvement" with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security's use of the program. Namely, the report took issue with $112,614 in funds spent on food with just over $110,000 spent on catering from March 2014-March 2016 based on funds from the program.

