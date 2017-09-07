Congress grills Navy on ship collisions

Story highlights Navy officials say they were "shocked" at the spate of ship collisions in the Pacific

A government watchdog found training certifications have lapsed

(CNN) Senior Navy officials told a congressional panel Thursday they were "shocked" by the recent spate of Navy collisions in the Pacific, and they vowed to fix the underlying problems that may have caused four major incidents this year.

Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Moran testified on Thursday before two House armed services subcommittees on the USS John S. McCain and USS Fitzgerald collisions, which claimed the lives of 17 sailors and led to the dismissal of the 7th Fleet commander.

"We are shocked by these recent events," Moran said in his prepared remarks. "No matter how tough our operating environment, or how strained our budget, we shouldn't be and cannot be colliding with other ships and running aground. That is not about resourcing; it is about safety and it is about leadership at sea."

The Government Accountability Office found that more than one-third of training certifications for the Navy's cruisers and destroyers based in Japan had expired in June -- a fivefold increase from 2015, according to GAO's testimony to the committee, which CNN first reported

The expired training certifications were just one of several issues involving maintenance and training for ships based abroad GAO outlined. They also raised concerns about the lack of dedicated training time for ships based in Japan, an issue the Navy pledged to address when GAO first raised it in 2015 but has yet to do so.

