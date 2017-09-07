Clinton's pastor bows out of NYC event after book pulled due to plagiarism

New York (CNN) Hillary Clinton's longtime spiritual adviser, Bill Shillady, has pulled out of an appearance with the former secretary of state that was slated for Thursday in New York City, a spokesperson for the event tells CNN.

The decision came after Shillady admitted he plagiarized aspects about his book, "Strong for a Moment Like This: The Daily Devotions of Hillary Rodham Clinton," leading his publisher, Abingdon Press, to pull the book from stores and destroy all copies. The book was based on morning devotionals Shillady emailed to Clinton during the 2016 campaign.

The event will go on, said Ann Waller Curtis, a spokeswoman for the event, with the Rev. Ginger Gaines-Cirelli of Foundry United Methodist Church in Washington hosting the conversation with Clinton, who attended services at Foundry when she lived in DC.

It is unclear whether Shillady decided to bow out or if he was asked to do so, but the event's spokesperson said the decision for him to not attend the event became clear once the minister "realized he was going to be a distraction."

Shillady declined to comment when reached by CNN on Thursday. A Clinton aide confirmed that Shillady will not attend the event.

