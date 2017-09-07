Story highlights Judge Walls interrupted lawyers on both sides as they questioned witnesses about Menendez's Paris trip

"It's not going to be a tabloid trial," Walls said

Newark, New Jersey (CNN) As Sen. Bob Menendez's federal bribery trial got underway for a second day, it wasn't a star witness that elicited the greatest reaction from attorneys or the courtroom. It was the judge.

Judge William Walls stopped proceedings twice on Thursday to admonish both prosecutors and defense attorneys about the relevance of their lines of questioning.

Walls first stopped J.P. Cooney, the deputy chief of the Justice Department's Public Integrity Section, during his direct questioning of the government's first witness: Jane Ruch, a supervisory intelligence analyst at the FBI's Newark division. Cooney was asking Ruch about email exchanges between Menendez, staffers and other associates about his April 2010 trip to Paris. The emails included descriptions of the accommodations and prices at the Park Hyatt in Paris.

The trip is a main element of the government's allegations against Menendez . The Democratic senator from New Jersey allegedly accepted free, luxury vacations to both Paris and the Dominican Republic from his friend, Florida-based ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen, in exchange for exerting his power as a senator to help various interests of Melgen's. (Menendez denies the charges.) Menendez had asked Melgen in an email to use Melgen's American Express points to book the trip.

Walls abruptly stopped the proceedings and asked the jury to leave. He then questioned the relevance of the detailed planning emails that Cooney had highlighted. Cooney tried to explain that the value of the room is "extraordinarily important" regarding Menendez's intent.

