DeVos announces review of Obama-era sexual assault guidance

Washington (CNN) Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Thursday that the Trump administration believes Obama-era guidance regarding sexual assault on college campuses denied due process against accused perpetrators and is planning to overturn those guidelines.

"In order to ensure that America's schools employ clear, equitable, just and fair procedures that inspire trust and confidence, we will launch a notice-and-comment process to incorporate the insights of all parties in developing a better way," DeVos said at George Mason University's Arlington, Virginia, campus.

Title IX is a federal policy that prohibits discrimination based on sex for schools and programs that receive federal funding. This includes protection from sexual harassment.

In 2011, the Obama administration said that under Title IX, schools had to address sexual violence in order to provide equal access to education. Critics have said the guidance is unfair toward the accused.