Bannon on Catholic Church's DACA support: 'They need illegal aliens to fill the churches'

Story highlights Bannon: "They have an economic interest in unlimited immigration"

Bannon, a Catholic, downplayed the church's opinions on DACA

Washington (CNN) Former White House chief strategist Steven Bannon said the Catholic Church's support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, is economically driven and owes to the church's struggle to fill pews.

"To come to grips with the problems in the church, they need illegal aliens. They need illegal aliens to fill the churches. It's obvious on the face of it," Bannon said in a "60 Minutes" interview that was previewed on "CBS This Morning" Thursday. "They have an economic interest in unlimited immigration."

Bannon, a Catholic, downplayed the church's opinions on DACA, arguing that they carry little weight and saying the church was "just another guy with an opinion."

"As much as I respect Cardinal (Timothy) Dolan and the bishops on doctrine, this is not doctrine. This is not doctrine at all. I totally respect the Pope and I totally respect the Catholic bishops and cardinals on doctrine. This is not about doctrine. This is about the sovereignty of a nation," Bannon said.

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops called the repeal of DACA "unacceptable" in a statement Tuesday.

