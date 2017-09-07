Sanaa, Yemen (CNN) In a hospital room in Yemen, well-wishers sing songs and play the guitar for five-year-old Buthaina. She smiles and tears begin to drop from her eyes. She then picks up her crayons and draws a sketch of her family.

Buthaina Muhammad Mansour al-Raimi is the sole survivor in her immediate family after an airstrike destroyed an apartment building in Yemen's capital on August 25, according to Yemen's Houthi-held human rights ministry and information ministry. The group also says the attack killed 16 people, including Buthaina's parents and five siblings.

Buthaina, now in the care of her aunt and uncle, her new guardians, doesn't know that yet. None of her relatives or doctors have told her.

The last family photo of the al-Raimi siblings together before an airstrike hit their homes. Buthaina, far right, is the only survivor.

Dramatic photographs published after the strike showed Buthaina being pulled from the rubble, her eyes sealed shut by bruises.

Shortly after, local media tried to interview her while she was on her hospital bed. Buthaina tried to force one of her eyes open to see who was speaking to her.

