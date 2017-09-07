Israeli jets reportedly launch strikes on Syrian military facility

(CNN) Israeli jets fired missiles at a military facility in Syria on Thursday, killing two army personnel, the Syrian army claimed.

The strikes caused material damage near Masyaf in the northwestern part of Syria near the Lebanese border, according to the Syrian army, which told state media that the missiles were fired from Lebanese airspace at 2:42 a.m. local time.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) refused to comment.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) describes the site as a scientific research facility and a short- and medium-range missile depot.

Former Israeli National Security Advisor Yaakov Amidror said the site was one of the Syrian regime's centers of military research and development, which had produced missiles and, in the past, chemical weapons.

Read More