Syrian army claims Israeli jets fired missiles at military post

By Sarah El Sirgany and Andrew Carey, CNN

Updated 3:32 AM ET, Thu September 7, 2017

A man carries a young girl who was injured in a reported barrel-bomb attack by government forces on June 3, 2014 in Kallaseh district in the northern city of Aleppo. Some 2,000 civilians, including more than 500 children, have been killed in regime air strikes on rebel-held areas of Aleppo since January, many of them in barrel bomb attacks. AFP PHOTO / BARAA AL-HALABI (Photo credit should read BARAA AL-HALABI/AFP/Getty Images)
(CNN)The Syrian army says Israeli jets fired missiles at military targets in northwestern Syria killing two army personnel, Syrian state media reported Thursday.

The missiles were fired from Lebanese airspace at 2.42 a.m. local time, state media reported, quoting the Syrian military. The strike caused material damage and killed two army personnel, it said.
Masyaf is in the northwestern part of Syria near the Lebanese border.
The Israeli Defense Forces refused to comment on the report.
