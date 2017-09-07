Syrian army claims Israeli jets fired missiles at military post

(CNN) The Syrian army says Israeli jets fired missiles at military targets in northwestern Syria killing two army personnel, Syrian state media reported Thursday.

The missiles were fired from Lebanese airspace at 2.42 a.m. local time, state media reported, quoting the Syrian military. The strike caused material damage and killed two army personnel, it said.

Masyaf is in the northwestern part of Syria near the Lebanese border.

The Israeli Defense Forces refused to comment on the report.

Developing story - more to come