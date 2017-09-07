'I think I did it': Man says he stabbed wife while on cough meds

Story highlights "I think I killed my (wife)," the 911 caller said

Matthew Phelps, 29, was charged with murder

(CNN) The male voice on the 911 call sounded flat and slightly confused.

"I think I killed my (wife)," the caller said.

"What do you mean? What happened?" the operator said.

"I had a dream, and then I turned on the lights and she's dead on the floor," he said. "I have blood all over me, and there's a bloody knife on the bed. And I think I did it."

The caller, identified by police as Matthew James Phelps, grew increasingly distraught as he explained that he had taken Coricidin Cough and Cold medicine and awakened to the bloody scene.

