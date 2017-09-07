Story highlights Nursing homes and assisted-living facilities across South Florida are bracing for Hurricane Irma

Here's a look at some of their emergency plans to help keep seniors safe

(CNN) Nursing homes and assisted-living facilities across South Florida are preparing for Hurricane Irma to strike, and they have emergency plans in place to help keep seniors safe.

The Florida Health Care Association , a federation representing 81% of the state's nursing centers, has been hosting daily disaster calls with nursing homes and assisted-living facilities to help them prepare for the storm, association spokeswoman Kristen Knapp said.

For now, most facilities are not requiring evacuation; staffers are monitoring the hurricane until they receive direction from local emergency management agencies that they are required to evacuate, she said. Mandatory evacuations have been issued in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties, she said.

However, in the case of mandatory evacuations, they are prepared with residents' medications and other needs.

JUST WATCHED Hospitals evacuate patients ahead of Irma Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Hospitals evacuate patients ahead of Irma 02:59

"Each facility has been instructed to prepare in advance seven to 10 days of medication, oxygen and other medical necessities for each resident. The facility packages the medications, along with the current orders, and sends (them) with the resident in the case of an evacuation," Knapp wrote in an email.

Read More