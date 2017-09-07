Breaking News

Syrian star Omar Al Somah not giving up on World Cup dream

By Henry Young, CNN

Updated 10:58 AM ET, Thu September 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Syria's football team still dreaming of 2018 World Cup
Syria's football team still dreaming of 2018 World Cup

    JUST WATCHED

    Syria's football team still dreaming of 2018 World Cup

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Syria's football team still dreaming of 2018 World Cup 00:44

Story highlights

  • Syria score late equalizer to book place in World Cup playoff
  • "We are confident," goalscorer Omar Al Somah tells CNN

(CNN)The entire Syrian team and coaching staff raced to one corner of the Azadi stadium, dancing in jubilation after a late, unlikely goal.

Some pounded the badge; others looked to the sky in thanks. Around 1,000 miles away, a chorus of car horns and cheers filled the streets of Damascus.
Star striker Omar Al Somah had scored a 93rd minute equalizer against Iran, keeping their dream of reaching the World Cup alive.
    The magnitude of that simple sporting moment, amid a six-year civil war, reduced one match commentator to tears.
    It means the Syrian team will face Australia for a chance to contest an intercontinental playoff against a team from the CONCACAF region -- potentially the United States.
    Read More
    Win both, and Syria would qualify for football's biggest showpiece for the first time ever.
    READ: How war-torn Syria kept World Cup dream alive
    Al Somah and his teammates had &quot;Syria,&quot; rather than their names, emblazoned across the back of their jerseys for Tuesday&#39;s game.
    Al Somah and his teammates had "Syria," rather than their names, emblazoned across the back of their jerseys for Tuesday's game.
    That they have even got this far is nothing short of a miracle.
    "Each and every one of us kept fighting until the end, until the last two minutes, despite all the circumstances our team was facing," goalscorer Al Somah told CNN.
    "We have everything we need for the game against Australia, we only need our fans' cheers and support."
    Al Somah, leading scorer in Saudi Arabia's top tier for the past three years, is one of many Syrian players who have left the domestic league to play abroad.
    His international teammates play their club football in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, Lebanon, Jordan, Qatar and the Maldives.
    For the first time in five years, professional football returned to the war-torn Syrian city of Aleppo on January 28.
    Photos: Football returns to Aleppo
    For the first time in five years, professional football returned to the war-torn Syrian city of Aleppo on January 28.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 17
    Al-Ittihad beat local rival Al-Hurriya 2-1 in its first match on home turf since rebels took eastern Aleppo in 2012.
    Photos: Football returns to Aleppo
    Al-Ittihad beat local rival Al-Hurriya 2-1 in its first match on home turf since rebels took eastern Aleppo in 2012.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 17
    Al-Ittihad took the lead inside the first minute through Mohamad Muhtadi.
    Photos: Football returns to Aleppo
    Al-Ittihad took the lead inside the first minute through Mohamad Muhtadi.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 17
    Al-Hurriya equalized not long before half time thanks to Firas Al Ahmad.
    Photos: Football returns to Aleppo
    Al-Hurriya equalized not long before half time thanks to Firas Al Ahmad.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 17
    In the final few seconds, Al-Ittihad midfielder Mohamed Sorour scored the winning goal which kept his side top of the league on that weekend at the end of January, while Al-Hurriya remained in the relegation places.
    Photos: Football returns to Aleppo
    In the final few seconds, Al-Ittihad midfielder Mohamed Sorour scored the winning goal which kept his side top of the league on that weekend at the end of January, while Al-Hurriya remained in the relegation places.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 17
    But Thaer, an opposition citizen journalist, doesn&#39;t feel the match is cause for celebration. &quot;They are playing football on the ruins of Aleppo,&quot; he told CNN.
    Photos: Football returns to Aleppo
    But Thaer, an opposition citizen journalist, doesn't feel the match is cause for celebration. "They are playing football on the ruins of Aleppo," he told CNN.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 17
    Thaer says he was forced to flee Aleppo during the December evacuation and now lives in Turkey. &quot;This is a media war, to show the regime has gotten Aleppo back and made it safe.&quot;
    Photos: Football returns to Aleppo
    Thaer says he was forced to flee Aleppo during the December evacuation and now lives in Turkey. "This is a media war, to show the regime has gotten Aleppo back and made it safe."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 17
    The two teams pose with match officials before kick-off.
    Photos: Football returns to Aleppo
    The two teams pose with match officials before kick-off.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 17
    &quot;The last match I saw was in 2010,&quot; Mohammed Ali, a football fan in Aleppo told AFP news agency. &quot;It was bigger, and there were more people. Hopefully there will be a lot of people this time.&quot;
    Photos: Football returns to Aleppo
    "The last match I saw was in 2010," Mohammed Ali, a football fan in Aleppo told AFP news agency. "It was bigger, and there were more people. Hopefully there will be a lot of people this time."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 17
    &quot;Now, I am here with my friends, but some have traveled (out of Aleppo or Syria) and others were martyred (during the conflict),&quot; he continued. &quot;Now, we are back to watch the match. I hope that every game will be played in Aleppo in the future.&quot;
    Photos: Football returns to Aleppo
    "Now, I am here with my friends, but some have traveled (out of Aleppo or Syria) and others were martyred (during the conflict)," he continued. "Now, we are back to watch the match. I hope that every game will be played in Aleppo in the future."
    Hide Caption
    10 of 17
    &quot;It&#39;s a nice sport, a beautiful sport,&quot; football fan Ahmad Dahman told AFP. &quot;It&#39;s art. It is the most enjoyable sport of all.&quot;
    Photos: Football returns to Aleppo
    "It's a nice sport, a beautiful sport," football fan Ahmad Dahman told AFP. "It's art. It is the most enjoyable sport of all."
    Hide Caption
    11 of 17
    &quot;The residents of Aleppo love sports and they supported Al-Ittihad,&quot; Thaer says. &quot;When there would be games the stadium would be full and tickets would be sold out.&quot;
    Photos: Football returns to Aleppo
    "The residents of Aleppo love sports and they supported Al-Ittihad," Thaer says. "When there would be games the stadium would be full and tickets would be sold out."
    Hide Caption
    12 of 17
    &quot;But now look at the stadium, it&#39;s a few hundred people,&quot; added Thaer. &quot;Before the revolution we supported Al-Ittihad because they were our team in Aleppo.&quot;
    Photos: Football returns to Aleppo
    "But now look at the stadium, it's a few hundred people," added Thaer. "Before the revolution we supported Al-Ittihad because they were our team in Aleppo."
    Hide Caption
    13 of 17
    Amid the celebration and fanfare inside the stadium, police in riot gear provided evidence of the city&#39;s recent division.
    Photos: Football returns to Aleppo
    Amid the celebration and fanfare inside the stadium, police in riot gear provided evidence of the city's recent division.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 17
    As did a poster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, which loomed over the stands.
    Photos: Football returns to Aleppo
    As did a poster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, which loomed over the stands.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 17
    &quot;But when the protests began the team split -- some who were against the government were forced to leave or detained,&quot; said Thaer.
    Photos: Football returns to Aleppo
    "But when the protests began the team split -- some who were against the government were forced to leave or detained," said Thaer.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 17
    &quot;We don&#39;t consider this a sports team, we consider them regime recruits; members of the government. Support for them has left our hearts.&quot;
    Photos: Football returns to Aleppo
    "We don't consider this a sports team, we consider them regime recruits; members of the government. Support for them has left our hearts."
    Hide Caption
    17 of 17
    aleppo football crowd watchesaleppo football match actionaleppo football goalkeeper catchaleppo football match actionaleppo football goalkeeper savesaleppo football players walk outaleppo football army watchesaleppo football teams line upaleppo football al hurriya fans aleppo football crowd watchesaleppo football al ittihad pre-match huddle aleppo football al ittihad supporters wave flagsaleppo football aerial shotaleppo football police riot gear watchaleppo football al-Assad posteraleppo football al ittihad fans watchaleppo football al ittihad players wave
    And the Al-Ahli striker believes the improved fortunes of the Syrian national team are partly down to this global exposure.
    "We are the best Syrian national team the country has had for the last 10 or 15 years," Al Somah told CNN.
    "All the players are professional international players, and everything seems to be going in the right direction."
    Australia, qualifiers for the last three World Cups, nonetheless present a major challenge. Due to the ongoing conflict, Syria is currently unable to host international football, playing the majority of its home fixtures in Malaysia.
    "Everyone knows the capabilities of the Australian team but we are also very confident about our players and what they can achieve," said Al Somah.
    Visit CNN.com/sport/football for more news and features
    "We are waiting to know where we are going to play the first leg and, by the will of god, you will see that our coach has prepared us. We are not afraid of anything."