'The Deuce' review: HBO drama on porn's rise deals aces

(CNN) In "The Deuce," producer David Simon tries to do for the sex trade and 1970s evolution of pornography what "The Wire" did for drugs. After a slow start, this engrossing, characteristically nuanced HBO drama mostly serves up aces.

Oddly, the show's two most marketable elements -- James Franco, and porn, albeit wrapped up in a classy drama -- represent relative weak spots. Indeed, during the opening installment it's easy to think that Simon's last project, "Show Me a Hero," had more sizzle, and the topic there was public housing.

Stick with it, though, and the pieces begin falling into place, adding layers and dimension as the sprawling cast of characters gradually intersects. That yields plenty of knockout performances, even if Franco's isn't among them.

As for the subject matter, "The Deuce" makes clear early on that it won't glamorize or sanitize this world of not so long ago. Yes, there's plenty of sex, both stark and graphic, but also the shadow of brutality that the women regularly endure.

The series begins in 1971, the year before "Deep Throat" had audiences lining up outside X-rated theaters. Drawing its title from a nickname for New York's 42nd Street in the grimy old days, the show assiduously introduces its roster of prostitutes, pimps, mobsters and police, whose enforcement efforts, or lack thereof, funnel sex off street corners and into new avenues of exploitation.

