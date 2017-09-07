The new 'Bachelor' is....

Story highlights He appeared on "The Bachelorette"

Friend says he was passed over before

(CNN) Your new "Bachelor" is both a fan favorite and a shocker.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. was announced Thursday as the next man to hand out roses on the ABC reality show.

If that name doesn't look familiar, think back to "The Bachelorette" season 8 in 2012 when Luyendyk Jr. was the runner up who vied for the heart of Emily Maynard.

It had been expected that the new "Bachelor" would be chosen from Rachel Lindsay's season of "The Bachelorette" which just ended.

The announcement of Luyendyk Jr. as the new suitor was made on "Good Morning America."

