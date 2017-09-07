Janet Jackson promises something special for Houston

Story highlights Jackson's concert to be held in Houston

She said she's coming early

(CNN) Hurricane Harvey is not going to stop Janet Jackson.

The superstar singer kicks off her tour Thursday at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, and she's scheduled to perform in Houston, Texas on Saturday.

Jackson tweeted a video Wednesday night assuring fans the show will go on there, despite the devastation from Hurricane Harvey.

The singer said she's actually planning something beyond the concert.

"We're going to roll in early because we wanted to visit some of the shelters," Jackson said. "And not just visit some of the shelters, we also want to do something special. So, we'll see you Friday!"