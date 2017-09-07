George Michael's posthumous single is giving people 'mixed feelings'

Story highlights New song was released Thursday

(CNN) A posthumous single from singer George Michael is receiving mixed reaction from fans.

The updated version of "Fantasy" released on Thursday was remastered by über producer and musician Nile Rodgers.

"To be asked by George Michael to rework one of his songs was one of the greatest honors of my life," Rogers said in a statement. "I was in his London living room on Dec. 23, 2016. I flew home on the 24th, and expected a call from him on the 25th. Instead, I got an alert on my phone that he was found dead. I was devastated. I only hope I've made him proud."

Michael died on Christmas Day 2016 from heart disease and a fatty liver.