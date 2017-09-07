Breaking News

George Michael's posthumous single is giving people 'mixed feelings'

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 11:58 AM ET, Thu September 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

British pop star &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/25/entertainment/george-michael-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;George Michael died on Sunday, December 25,&lt;/a&gt; according to Britain&#39;s Press Association news agency. The musician, who shot to fame with the 1980s duo Wham!, was 53 years old.
Photos: George Michael
British pop star George Michael died on Sunday, December 25, according to Britain's Press Association news agency. The musician, who shot to fame with the 1980s duo Wham!, was 53 years old.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael of Wham! perform on stage in 1985. The duo met at Bushey Meads School, in 1976, according to Michael&#39;s website.
Photos: George Michael
Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael of Wham! perform on stage in 1985. The duo met at Bushey Meads School, in 1976, according to Michael's website.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
George Michael of Wham! performs at the Live Aid concert in London in 1985.
Photos: George Michael
George Michael of Wham! performs at the Live Aid concert in London in 1985.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
Michael and Ridgeley pose for a photo at the Great Wall of China in 1985, during Wham!&#39;s historic visit as the first-ever Western pop band to perform in the communist country.
Photos: George Michael
Michael and Ridgeley pose for a photo at the Great Wall of China in 1985, during Wham!'s historic visit as the first-ever Western pop band to perform in the communist country.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
Michael blow-dries his hair while on Wham!&#39;s 1985 world tour. The band made stops in the UK, Japan, Australia, and China.
Photos: George Michael
Michael blow-dries his hair while on Wham!'s 1985 world tour. The band made stops in the UK, Japan, Australia, and China.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
Michael accepts Wham!&#39;s award for favorite pop/rock band group at the American Music Awards in January 1986.
Photos: George Michael
Michael accepts Wham!'s award for favorite pop/rock band group at the American Music Awards in January 1986.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
Wham! performs its final show in front of 72,000 fans at London&#39;s Wembley Stadium on June 28, 1986. Michael later went on to have a successful solo career.
Photos: George Michael
Wham! performs its final show in front of 72,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium on June 28, 1986. Michael later went on to have a successful solo career.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
Michael performs during his &quot;Faith World Tour,&quot; his first as a solo artist, in 1988.
Photos: George Michael
Michael performs during his "Faith World Tour," his first as a solo artist, in 1988.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
Michael at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photos: George Michael
Michael at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
George Michael, left, and Paul McCartney perform together at the &quot;Live 8 London&quot; concert on July 2, 2005 in London.
Photos: George Michael
George Michael, left, and Paul McCartney perform together at the "Live 8 London" concert on July 2, 2005 in London.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
George Michael, left, with his partner Kenny Goss at a reception after the Japan premiere of his autobiographical movie &quot;George Michael: A Different Story,&quot; in December 2005. In 1998, Michael told CNN in an exclusive interview that he was gay.
Photos: George Michael
George Michael, left, with his partner Kenny Goss at a reception after the Japan premiere of his autobiographical movie "George Michael: A Different Story," in December 2005. In 1998, Michael told CNN in an exclusive interview that he was gay.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
Singer George Michael, center, is surrounded by press and police on August 24, 2010 in London, after leaving a courthouse. Michael pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and possessing cannabis after he crashed his car into a photo processing shop in London the month before.
Photos: George Michael
Singer George Michael, center, is surrounded by press and police on August 24, 2010 in London, after leaving a courthouse. Michael pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and possessing cannabis after he crashed his car into a photo processing shop in London the month before.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
Michael gives a press conference announcing details for a new tour on May 11, 2011, at The Royal Opera House in London.
Photos: George Michael
Michael gives a press conference announcing details for a new tour on May 11, 2011, at The Royal Opera House in London.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
Michael performs at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games.
Photos: George Michael
Michael performs at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
Michael performs at a concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction in Paris on September 9, 2012. He was considered by many a champion of the gay-rights movement.
Photos: George Michael
Michael performs at a concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction in Paris on September 9, 2012. He was considered by many a champion of the gay-rights movement.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
10 George Michael RESTRICTED14 George Michael RESTRICTED07 George Michael21 George Michael RESTRICTED24 George Michael gallery RESTRICTED22 George Michael RESTRICTED15 George Michael RESTRICTED25 George Michael gallery RESTRICTED16 George Michael RESTRICTED18 George Michael RESTRICTED19 George Michael17 George Michael20 George Michael RESTRICTED13 George Michael RESTRICTED12 George Michael

Story highlights

  • New song was released Thursday
  • Producer said project was emotional for him

(CNN)A posthumous single from singer George Michael is receiving mixed reaction from fans.

The updated version of "Fantasy" released on Thursday was remastered by über producer and musician Nile Rodgers.
"To be asked by George Michael to rework one of his songs was one of the greatest honors of my life," Rogers said in a statement. "I was in his London living room on Dec. 23, 2016. I flew home on the 24th, and expected a call from him on the 25th. Instead, I got an alert on my phone that he was found dead. I was devastated. I only hope I've made him proud."
    Michael died on Christmas Day 2016 from heart disease and a fatty liver.
    The song -- a remix of a 1990s B-side included in "Freedom! '90" -- premiered on Thursday on BBC Radio 2.
    Read More
    Radio 2's host Chris Evans read a letter from Michael's manager, David Austin, who explained how the song came to be.
    "'Fantasy' was originally meant to be on [the album] 'Listen Without Prejudice' and was intended to be one of the singles from the album, but somehow it got lost in the ether," he said.
    Prior to his death, Michael asked Rodgers to rework the song so he could release it as a new single.
    Some fans raved about the new song and talked of how emotional it was to listen to.
    But others didn't love it.
    Rodgers tweeted a response to one person who said they had "mixed feelings" about the new single.
    "You SHOULD have mixed feelings. No one's heart was dragged through emotional ambiguity more than mine," he tweeted. "Tears, uncertainty, happiness & #LOVE."
    The producer also said "This process was extremely emotional for me. We were such massive fans of each other's work. #Christmas2016 was very sad."
    The "Listen without Prejudice/MTV Unplugged" album will be released on October 20.