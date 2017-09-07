CNN 10 - September 8, 2017

In today's show, you'll learn when Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall in the U.S., and you'll see some of the destruction it's caused in the Caribbean. We'll also explain some of the challenges the NFL faces as its 2017 season gets under way, and we'll introduce you to a CNN Hero who's helping young people get their lives back on track.

1. What kind of nuclear weapon, which is at least 100 times more powerful than an atomic bomb, did North Korea claim to have tested earlier this week?

2. Nikki Haley is the U.S. ambassador to what international body, which is considering leveling its strongest possible sanctions against North Korea?

3. Tens of thousands of Rohingyas, a Muslim group, are reportedly trapped near the border between what two Southeast Asian countries?

4. U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to repeal what immigration policy, which was enacted by former President Barack Obama?

5. Name the astronaut who recently returned to Earth after a record-breaking space flight during which she spent more than 9 months on the International Space Station.

6. Police believe that a teenager might have started one of the major wildfires in Oregon by using what?

7. On the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, what Category denotes the strongest possible kind of hurricane?

8. Name the governor of Florida, who warned that Hurricane Irma was bigger, faster and stronger than Hurricane Andrew, which struck 25 years ago.

9. Name the Caribbean island that took a direct hit from Hurricane Irma and where 95 percent of the buildings are damaged, according to its prime minister.

10. What is America's most profitable sports league, which held its first game of the 2017 regular season last night?

