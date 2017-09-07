Thai police probe teen's claim that 40 men raped her

(CNN) Police in Thailand are investigating the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old student last year.

The victim from Koh Raed, a small island in Thailand's Phang Nga province, first reported the sexual assaults in March, the province's deputy governor Eggarat Leesen told CNN on Thursday.

The girl told authorities she was attacked multiple times between May and December of 2016, leading the attorney general of Phang Nga province to indict three suspects, who have since been released on bail.

Leesen said that in subsequent interviews since her initial report, the victim claimed that up to 40 men were involved in the series of rapes. He added that not all suspected attackers were believed to be from Koh Raed, making it harder for authorities to investigate.

Police Maj. Gen. Boonthawee Torraksa told CNN that Phang Nga's provincial police force is overseeing the investigation. He declined to comment on the number of additional suspects the probe is pursuing, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation, but said he did not think there would be 40.

