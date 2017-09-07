South Korea: Deployment of THAAD missile defense system completed

Story highlights THAAD rollout began earlier this year

The system is highly controversial both within South Korea and with its neighbors

Seoul (CNN) The final parts of a controversial US missile defense system arrived at a base in South Korea as hundreds of protesters thronged the area amid a huge police presence.

Protesters scuffled with armored riot police as they attempted to block the road where US Forces Korea were transporting four additional THAAD missile interceptor launches to a base in Seongju, around 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of Seoul. Two launchers have been operational at the site since May

That rollout was "temporarily" completed Thursday, a spokesman for South Korea's defense ministry said, adding it was necessary to counter increased threats from North Korea.

South Korea President Moon Jae-in met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Thursday morning in Vladivostok where they're attending the Eastern Economic Forum, hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After the meeting, Abe and Moon issued a statement saying "now is the time to further increase sanctions and pressures against the North as much as possible rather than seeking dialogue," according to Moon's spokesman Yoon Young-chan.

