Putin to US: Don't play along with North Korea

Vladivostok, Russia (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin told an economic forum Thursday that the United States could be playing into North Korea's hands by trying to ramp up pressure on Pyongyang.

"It's counterproductive to inflate this military hysteria. This leads nowhere," Putin said, speaking alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga at the Eastern Economic Forum in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok.

The Russian leader has been unusually outspoken about North Korea and how the global community should respond in the wake of that country's sixth nuclear test on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday in Vladivostok.

Most countries have condemned North Korea, with the United States, Japan and South Korea pushing for strong sanctions to punish North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's regime.

North Korea's minister of external economic relations, who is at the forum, said his country will "respond to barbaric attempts to exert pressure by the US by our strong countermeasures," according to the Russian state-run news agency Tass.