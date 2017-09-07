Putin to US: Don't play along with North Korea

Story highlights Vladimir Putin has held bilateral meetings with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts

Russia is calling for more dialogue after North Korea's Sunday nuclear test

Vladivostok, Russia (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin pushed to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis on the Korean Peninsula Thursday, telling an economic forum that the United States could be playing into North Korea's hands by trying to ramp up the pressure on Pyongyang.

"It's counterproductive to inflate this military hysteria. This leads nowhere," Putin said, speaking alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga at an economic summit in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok Thursday.

The Russian leader has been unusually outspoken about North Korea and how the global community should respond in the wake of the country's North Korea's sixth nuclear test Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Thursday, September 7.

Most countries have condemned North Korea, with the United States, Japan and South Korea pushing for strong sanctions to punish the regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea's Minister of External Economic Relations Kim Yong Jae, who is at the forum, said his country will "respond to barbaric attempts to exert pressure by the US by our strong countermeasures," according to the Russian state-run Tass news agency.