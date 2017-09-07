Australia to vote on same-sex marriage, after court challenge fails

Story highlights Australia will now vote on whether same-sex marriage should be made law

A majority of Australians support marriage equality, according to polling

Melbourne, Australia (CNN) Australia's High Court has ruled that a national postal vote on same-sex marriage will go ahead, after a challenge by marriage equality advocates failed.

Same-sex marriage advocates had taken the government to court over the postal vote which they argued was both unnecessary and an illegal use of public funds.

But in decision Thursday, the High Court ruled the national survey could go ahead.

Ballot papers will be now be mailed out to households across Australia from September 12, beginning the two-month process.

The question will be, "Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?"

Read More