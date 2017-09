(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Hurricane Irma

In politics

-- Donald Trump Jr. told Senate investigators he did set up a 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer who promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton, but that he "did not collude" with Russia's government.

-- House Speaker Paul Ryan said tax reform "is our No. 1 priority this fall." He also commented on Trump's Wednesday debt ceiling deal with Democrats, saying the President wanted " a bipartisan response ."

-- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced plans to overturn the Obama-era guidance on sexual assault on college campuses.

-- House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi urged Trump to tweet a reassurance to DACA recipients

For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about - No action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2017

In other news

-- The US-led coalition fighting ISIS said it killed two of the group's top weapons experts in airstrikes.

-- The conjoined twins who underwent a 27-hour separation surgery in October are returning home

-- Mystery solved alert: The rogue Tiger who was shot after attacking a dog escaped from its enclosure as it was being transported in metro Atlanta.

-- Four-year-old Prince George had his first day of school . Prince William accompanied his son, while Duchess Catherine could not attend due to illness.