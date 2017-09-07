Photos: Pope Francis visits Colombia Pope Francis and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos talk before a ceremony Thursday, September 7, at the presidential palace in Bogota, Colombia. The Pope is on a five-day visit to the South American country, making good on his promise to travel there once a peace deal was reached between the government and FARC rebels. Hide Caption 1 of 6

People gather in Bogota as they wait for Pope Francis on September 7. The Pope and Vatican diplomacy have been working for several years to help Colombia achieve peace.

The Pope speaks during his welcoming ceremony in Bogota on Wednesday, September 6.

Pope Francis prays in the chapel of the Nunciature in Bogota on September 6.

The Pope waves to people in Bogota as he makes his way from the airport to the Nunciature on September 6.