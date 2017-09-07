Photos: Pope Francis visits Colombia

Breaking News

Pope Francis visits Colombia

Updated 12:02 PM ET, Thu September 7, 2017

Pope Francis and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos talk before a ceremony Thursday, September 7, at the presidential palace in Bogota, Colombia. The Pope is on a five-day visit to the South American country, making good on his promise to travel there once a peace deal was reached between the government and FARC rebels.
Pope Francis and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos talk before a ceremony Thursday, September 7, at the presidential palace in Bogota, Colombia. The Pope is on a five-day visit to the South American country, making good on his promise to travel there once a peace deal was reached between the government and FARC rebels.
People gather in Bogota as they wait for Pope Francis on September 7. The Pope and Vatican diplomacy have been working for several years to help Colombia achieve peace.
People gather in Bogota as they wait for Pope Francis on September 7. The Pope and Vatican diplomacy have been working for several years to help Colombia achieve peace.
The Pope speaks during his welcoming ceremony in Bogota on Wednesday, September 6.
The Pope speaks during his welcoming ceremony in Bogota on Wednesday, September 6.
Pope Francis prays in the chapel of the Nunciature in Bogota on September 6.
Pope Francis prays in the chapel of the Nunciature in Bogota on September 6.
The Pope waves to people in Bogota as he makes his way from the airport to the Nunciature on September 6.
The Pope waves to people in Bogota as he makes his way from the airport to the Nunciature on September 6.
Pope Francis, standing with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and first lady Maria Clemencia Rodriguez, greets children during a welcoming ceremony at the airport.
Pope Francis, standing with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and first lady Maria Clemencia Rodriguez, greets children during a welcoming ceremony at the airport.
See photos from Pope Francis' five-day visit to Colombia. He promised he would visit the country once a peace deal was reached between the government and FARC rebels.