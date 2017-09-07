Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean

Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
Damage from Hurricane Irma is seen in Orient Bay on the French Caribbean island of St. Martin on Thursday, September 7.
Employees from an electrical company work to clear a tree felled by Hurricane Irma in Sanchez, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
A woman makes her way through debris on a road in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 7.
In an image made from video, houses damaged by Hurricane Irma are seen in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, on Thursday.
The storm left widespread destruction on the island of Barbuda on Thursday.
A home flattened by Hurricane Irma in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
Residents ride through an area affected by the storm in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on Thursday.
Trash and debris is washed ashore in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on Thursday.
People walk through damage in Marigot, St. Martin, on Thursday, September 7. Hurricane Irma has devastated several islands in the Caribbean.
People survey damage in Marigot on September 7.
Bluebeard's Castle, a resort in St. Thomas, was hit hard by Irma. St. Thomas resident David Velez sent this photo to CNN on September 7.
Irma ruined these vehicles in St. Thomas.
Waves smash into St. Martin on Wednesday, September 6.
An aerial view of St. Martin on September 6.
Damaged cars are seen on a St. Martin beach on September 6.
A boat is washed onto shore in St. Martin.
Cars are piled up in Marigot on September 6.
A man walks past damaged buildings in St. Martin on September 6.
A car is flipped onto its side in Marigot.
Broken palm trees are scattered on a Marigot beach on September 6.
Irma floods a beach in Marigot on September 6.