Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean

Hurricane Irma tears through CaribbeanUpdated 12:50 PM ET, Thu September 7, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through CaribbeanPeople walk through damage in Marigot, St. Martin, on Thursday, September 7. Hurricane Irma has devastated several islands in the Caribbean.Hide Caption 1 of 7 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through CaribbeanPeople survey damage in Marigot on September 7.Hide Caption 2 of 7 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through CaribbeanBluebeard's Castle, a resort in St. Thomas, was hit hard by Irma. St. Thomas resident David Velez sent this photo to CNN on September 7.Hide Caption 3 of 7 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through CaribbeanIrma ruined these vehicles in St. Thomas.Hide Caption 4 of 7 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through CaribbeanWaves smash into St. Martin on Wednesday, September 6.Hide Caption 5 of 7 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through CaribbeanAn aerial view of St. Martin on September 6.Hide Caption 6 of 7 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through CaribbeanAnother aerial view of St. Martin.Hide Caption 7 of 7See photos of the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.More from AmericasThere are 3 hurricanes in the Atlantic basin16 million in Hurricane Irma's path as it barrels through CaribbeanDeaths reported as Hurricane Irma batters northern Caribbean islandsColombian President: Venezuela is a 'dictatorship,' but US military action is a bad ideaNicolás Maduro Fast Facts