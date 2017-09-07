Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean

Breaking News

Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean

Updated 12:50 PM ET, Thu September 7, 2017

People walk through damage in Marigot, St. Martin, on Thursday, September 7. Hurricane Irma has devastated several islands in the Caribbean.
People walk through damage in Marigot, St. Martin, on Thursday, September 7. Hurricane Irma has devastated several islands in the Caribbean.
People survey damage in Marigot on September 7.
People survey damage in Marigot on September 7.
Bluebeard&#39;s Castle, a resort in St. Thomas, was hit hard by Irma. St. Thomas resident David Velez sent this photo to CNN on September 7.
Bluebeard's Castle, a resort in St. Thomas, was hit hard by Irma. St. Thomas resident David Velez sent this photo to CNN on September 7.
Irma ruined these vehicles in St. Thomas.
Irma ruined these vehicles in St. Thomas.
Waves smash into St. Martin on Wednesday, September 6.
Waves smash into St. Martin on Wednesday, September 6.
An aerial view of St. Martin on September 6.
An aerial view of St. Martin on September 6.
Another aerial view of St. Martin.
Another aerial view of St. Martin.
See photos of the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.