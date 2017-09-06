Story highlights Most models show the most likely impact on Florida's eastern coast

The storm could make landfall in Georgia or the Carolinas

(CNN) The east coast of Florida is likely to feel the ferocious punch of Hurricane Irma's outer bands on Saturday, and the storm could rumble very near or pass over Miami on Sunday, forecast models show.

But the various predictions -- dubbed the "spaghetti models" -- have differed on how the storm might move as it approaches the United States and where it could make landfall. Considering all the options can be a dizzying recipe for panic, particularly for those who live along the coast.

"All possibilities are still on the table for impacts to the US," CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said, citing prediction charts and models, including the Global Forecast System and the Euro.

#Irma is a potentially catastrophic hurricane and will bring life-threatening wind, storm surge, & rainfall to portions of Puerto Rico today pic.twitter.com/ZcBstQu1ig — NWS (@NWS) September 6, 2017

"Most models show that the east coast of Florida is the most likely to be impacted, but the models could easily shift back farther west," Hennen said. "Some models (were) still showing a landfall on the west coast of Florida, others along the east coast, and others showing the storm hugging the east coast of Florida and making a landfall farther north in Georgia or the Carolinas."

And recent changes in just three models show how fast predictions can change.

