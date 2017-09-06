(CNN)Just how big and powerful is Hurricane Irma? According to the National Hurricane Center, it is the strongest Atlantic basin hurricane ever recorded.
As it bears down on the Caribbean and the southeast United States, here are some other shocking numbers and facts to keep in mind:
65,000
The square mileage of Irma's tropical storm force winds. That's roughly the same area as the state of Florida.
300 miles
The diameter of those tropical storm force winds, which is about twice as wide as Florida's peninsula.
185 miles per hour
The strength of Irma's maximum sustained winds. 1992's Hurricane Andrew, the most destructive hurricane to hit Florida, had maximum winds of 175 mph. Florida Governor Rick Scott warned that Irma was "bigger, faster and stronger" than Andrew, which hit as a Category 5.
About 5,000
The number of people that are being evacuated from the Bahamas. Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said it is the largest evacuation in the history of the country.
79,000
The population of Monroe County, Florida, which makes up the Florida Keys. The county is under a mandatory evacuation order ahead of Irma's predicted arrival.