Breaking News

A look at Irma through jaw-dropping numbers

By AJ Willingham, CNN

Updated 2:00 PM ET, Wed September 6, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Wrath of Hurricane Irma on the Caribbean
Wrath of Hurricane Irma on the Caribbean

    JUST WATCHED

    Wrath of Hurricane Irma on the Caribbean

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(10 Videos)

(CNN)Just how big and powerful is Hurricane Irma? According to the National Hurricane Center, it is the strongest Atlantic basin hurricane ever recorded.

As it bears down on the Caribbean and the southeast United States, here are some other shocking numbers and facts to keep in mind:

65,000

The square mileage of Irma's tropical storm force winds. That's roughly the same area as the state of Florida.

    300 miles

    Read More
    The diameter of those tropical storm force winds, which is about twice as wide as Florida's peninsula.

    185 miles per hour

    The strength of Irma's maximum sustained winds. 1992's Hurricane Andrew, the most destructive hurricane to hit Florida, had maximum winds of 175 mph. Florida Governor Rick Scott warned that Irma was "bigger, faster and stronger" than Andrew, which hit as a Category 5.

    About 5,000

    The number of people that are being evacuated from the Bahamas. Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said it is the largest evacuation in the history of the country.

    79,000

    The population of Monroe County, Florida, which makes up the Florida Keys. The county is under a mandatory evacuation order ahead of Irma's predicted arrival.