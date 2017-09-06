Tiger on the loose near Atlanta killed by police

(CNN) A tiger seen roaming the streets of suburban Atlanta is dead, but the question remains: Where did it come from?

The tiger was spotted early Wednesday morning in Henry County, in south metro Atlanta. Alarmed residents made multiple calls to 911 after seeing the animal, said Capt. Joey Smith of the Henry County Police Department.

One of those who called 911 was Brittney Speck. She woke up to police activity outside her house and high beams coming through her windows as authorities searched for the tiger. When she poked her head out of her front door, she was instructed by police to go back inside, so she did.

Speck said her small dog, who was in her backyard, was barking hysterically.

"I've never heard her bark like that before," Speck told CNN.

