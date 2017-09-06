'The Hunt': Woman found dead; lover on the run

Breaking News

Woman found dead; lover on the run

September 6, 2017

  • Got a tip? Call 1-866-THE HUNT (01-800-099-0546 in Mexico) or click here
For fugitives on the run, time is running out. Check out "The Hunt with John Walsh" Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT only on HLN and #JoinTheHunt.
(CNN/HLN)Fugitive: Lamont Stephenson -- An unlikely love affair develops between former high school classmates who reconnected on Facebook -- but the whirlwind romance ends with one lover dead and the other on the run.

Fugitive: Elton Jardines -- What begins as a rare night out for a group of single moms ends tragically when a random encounter at a gas station devolves into a one-sided shootout that takes two of the women's lives.
The Hunt: A Final Romance premieres Sunday, September 10 at 8p ET/PT only on HLN.
    &#39;The Hunt&#39;: Lamont Stephenson -- Woman found dead; lover on the run
    &#39;The Hunt&#39;: Lamont Stephenson -- Man allegedly murdered his lover
    &#39;The Hunt&#39;: Elton Jardines -- Two women killed in one-sided shootout
    &#39;The Hunt&#39;: Elton Jardines -- Wanted man flees to Mexico
