Sheriff says those with warrants should go to jail; not a hurricane shelter

(CNN) "If you go to a shelter for #Irma and you have a warrant, we'll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail."

These are the words of the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Winter Haven, Florida, which tweeted out a series of confusing warnings as the state prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Irma.

The string of four tweets at first seemed to claim officers will be checking IDs at shelters, and will turn away sex offenders and predators. However, subsequent tweets simply claimed anyone with a "warrant" would be targeted, and said fugitives should go to jail instead of shelters.

If you go to a shelter for #Irma and you have a warrant, we'll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail https://t.co/Qj5GX9XQBi — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 6, 2017

"If you go to a shelter for #Irma, be advised: sworn LEOs will be at every shelter, checking IDs. Sex offenders/predators will not be allowed," the first tweet reads.

"If you have a warrant, turn yourself in to the jail -- it's a secure shelter," reads another.