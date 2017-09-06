In Beaumont, water receding, but not a drop to drink

Story highlights A boil-water advisory, originally issued Friday, remains in effect, city official says

City sets up distribution points, forms partnership to get water to disabled, elderly

(CNN) Things are looking up in Beaumont, with one major exception: There's still no water to drink.

Harvey's floodwaters are receding. Cool, dry air is in the forecast. The city began offering limited services to residents Tuesday. Power is almost wholly restored. Residents are returning home, even if it's to begin the sad business of assessing what Harvey left to salvage.

Yet, the city was still without the stuff of life Wednesday, as a boil-water advisory remains in effect, said Fred Richardson, water utilities operations manager for the city.

The advisory means that residents must continue bringing any water from household taps to a full, rolling boil for 2 minutes before consuming it, in order to kill off any bacteria or microbes.

This includes any water residents use to brush their teeth, or to wash their face or hands.