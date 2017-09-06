Story highlights Williams beats Kvitova 6-3 3-6 7-5 (7-2)

Stephens beats Latvia's Anistasija Sevastova

American duo will face each other in semis

(CNN) Venus Williams is the definition of longevity.

It was 16 years ago that the 37-year-old won the last of her two US Open titles and now the American is two victories away from securing what would be a remarkable success in New York.

Williams overcame two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in a thrilling three-set contest to set up an all-American semifinal with Sloane Stephens, a compatriot 13 years her junior.

Seven-time major champion Williams, already a finalist this year at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, beat Kvitova 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-2), clinching victory in a superb final-set tiebreak.

"it definitely felt like a special match," Williams, who came back from 3-1 down in the final set, told reporters.

