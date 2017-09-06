Michael Bennett: Police singled me out, put a gun near my head

(CNN) Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, who is among prominent NFL players who protest the national anthem before games, said police in Las Vegas unfairly singled him out, threatened him with a gun and detained him briefly after he attended last month's prizefight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

As Bennett and others around him ran for cover, he writes, Las Vegas police officers pointed guns at him "for doing nothing more than simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment and for any documentation related to Bennett's claim. It's also unclear if officers even knew who Bennett was, or were aware of his public political stance and actions. He was not arrested.

Here is more of Bennett's account of what happened.

"A police officer ordered me to get on the ground. As I laid on the ground, complying with his commands not to move, he placed his gun near my head and warned me that if I moved he would 'blow my (expletive) head off.' Terrified and confused by what was taking place, a second officer came over and forcefully jammed his knee into my back making it difficult for me to breathe. They then cinched the handcuffs on my wrists so tight that my fingers went numb.

"The officers' excessive use of force was unbearable," Bennett continued. "I felt helpless as I lay there on the ground handcuffed facing the real-life threat of being killed. All I could think of was 'I'm going to die for no other reason than I am black and my skin color is somehow a threat.'"

Bennett wrote that he was ultimately released.

'Emotionally traumatic event,' lawyer says

Bennett has hired civil rights attorney John Burris, who on Wednesday called the officers' actions "outrageous, and exhibit A as to how every black man rich, famous or poor, unarmed and innocent can be falsely detained, arrested or even shot and killed by the police," according to a statement.

Bennett, a father of three, feared for his life when he was detained, Burris told CNN.

"He was jumped, if you will, by these officers and told to get on the ground and, certainly, at gunpoint, it was uncalled for, it was an emotionally traumatic event," the attorney said. "You are placed in a position where your life can be in danger. If you make any sudden moves that could be misinterpreted by the police officers, you can lose your life."

Bennett is considering filing a federal civil rights lawsuit for "unlawful detention," for the use of a firearm against him, and for being aggressively kneed in the back and handcuffed roughly, Burris said.

"Money cannot be the sole object for him because he makes a lot. I think he wants acknowledgment of what was wrong with what took place, and it's important from his point of view that when something like this happens, you stand up for yourself, you don't take the easy way out," Burris said.

Bennett expressed a similar perspective in his open letter, writing, "Equality doesn't live in this country and no matter how much money you make, what job title you have, or how much you give, when you are seen as a 'Nigger,' you will be treated that way."

'The call that night was a scary one'

"The call that night was a scary one," Martellus Bennett wrote. "The emotion and the thought of almost losing you because of the way you look left me in one of the saddest places ever. I could hear the fear in your voice, the tears in your eyes as well your sprinting heart beat. I can't imagine how the people who lost their loved ones felt when they got the call."

Martellus Bennett added later: "To me, you're much more than a nigger," a direct reference to the line in his brother's open letter.

Also responding to Bennett's letter Wednesday was Colin Kaepernick, the ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback who became a lightning rod last year when he refused to stand during the national anthem to protest what he believes are racial injustices and ongoing police brutality in the US.

"This violation that happened against my Brother Michael Bennett is disgusting and unjust. I stand with Michael and I stand with the people," Kaepernick tweeted

In an interview last month with CNN , Bennett said he won't stand for the national anthem at NFL games until he sees "equality and freedom."

"At this point, I think if you're being silent, you're being dishonest," Bennett told CNN. "And we can be silenced no more because we're living in this reality where I can't hide behind the logo on my helmet. I can't hide behind the shield. I can't hide behind the glamor and glitz of the NFL."

Kaepernick, who last year said he didn't want to "show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," drew fierce criticism for refusing to stand during the national anthem but also inspired athletes -- from elementary schools to professional leagues -- to join his movement.

Kaepernick remains a free agent, as no NFL team has signed him.