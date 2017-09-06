Breaking News

Great Wall Marathon: Is this the world's most picturesque endurance race?

By George Ramsay, CNN

Updated 4:11 PM ET, Wed September 6, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Great Wall of China is one of the world&#39;s most iconic tourist destinations, attracting 10 million visitors each year. Few, however, would dare to run a marathon on it...
Photos: Extreme marathons in stunning settings
The Great Wall of China is one of the world's most iconic tourist destinations, attracting 10 million visitors each year. Few, however, would dare to run a marathon on it...
Hide Caption
1 of 20
May 2017 saw the 19th running of The Great Wall Marathon, organized by travel company Albatros Adventure Marathons. With 5,164 steps over undulating terrain and an average temperature of 25 degrees, it&#39;s hardly your average footrace.
Photos: Extreme marathons in stunning settings
May 2017 saw the 19th running of The Great Wall Marathon, organized by travel company Albatros Adventure Marathons. With 5,164 steps over undulating terrain and an average temperature of 25 degrees, it's hardly your average footrace.
Hide Caption
2 of 20
A total of 292 people completed the inaugural event in 1999, while nowadays 2,500 participate across two races, a marathon and half marathon. 2013 saw the race sellout for the first time.
Photos: Extreme marathons in stunning settings
A total of 292 people completed the inaugural event in 1999, while nowadays 2,500 participate across two races, a marathon and half marathon. 2013 saw the race sellout for the first time.
Hide Caption
3 of 20
Legs, lungs, feet and hands are all needed to get to the top of some of the climbs. With the men&#39;s record standing at three hours, nine minutes, 18 seconds and the women&#39;s at three hours, 32 minutes, 12 seconds it takes considerably longer than flat, city marathons.
Photos: Extreme marathons in stunning settings
Legs, lungs, feet and hands are all needed to get to the top of some of the climbs. With the men's record standing at three hours, nine minutes, 18 seconds and the women's at three hours, 32 minutes, 12 seconds it takes considerably longer than flat, city marathons.
Hide Caption
4 of 20
Competitors, however, would say it&#39;s worth it for the spectacular views...
Photos: Extreme marathons in stunning settings
Competitors, however, would say it's worth it for the spectacular views...
Hide Caption
5 of 20
Australian fitness instructor Raquel Holgado competed in the 2017 Great Wall Marathon.
Photos: Extreme marathons in stunning settings
Australian fitness instructor Raquel Holgado competed in the 2017 Great Wall Marathon.
Hide Caption
6 of 20
Among the races organized by Albatros is the Big Five Marathon. Founded in 2005, it takes place on the Entabeni Safari Conservancy in South Africa. The reserve is diverse, taking in mountains, plains, bush, wetlands -- and a few animals as well.
Photos: Extreme marathons in stunning settings
Among the races organized by Albatros is the Big Five Marathon. Founded in 2005, it takes place on the Entabeni Safari Conservancy in South Africa. The reserve is diverse, taking in mountains, plains, bush, wetlands -- and a few animals as well.
Hide Caption
7 of 20
There&#39;s nothing separating runners from the wildlife, which includes the &quot;Big Five&quot; African game: elephants, rhinos, buffaloes (pictured), lions, and leopards.
Photos: Extreme marathons in stunning settings
There's nothing separating runners from the wildlife, which includes the "Big Five" African game: elephants, rhinos, buffaloes (pictured), lions, and leopards.
Hide Caption
8 of 20
The terrain in the savannah is a tricky mix of sand, pebbles, and loose rocks. It&#39;s smaller than the Great Wall Marathon, with a maximum capacity of 275 runners.
Photos: Extreme marathons in stunning settings
The terrain in the savannah is a tricky mix of sand, pebbles, and loose rocks. It's smaller than the Great Wall Marathon, with a maximum capacity of 275 runners.
Hide Caption
9 of 20
The views, however, are just as stunning.
Photos: Extreme marathons in stunning settings
The views, however, are just as stunning.
Hide Caption
10 of 20
Not all the races hosted by Albatros are in hot climates. The Polar Circle Marathon, dubbed the &quot;coolest marathon on earth,&quot; sells out within weeks of registration opening.
Photos: Extreme marathons in stunning settings
Not all the races hosted by Albatros are in hot climates. The Polar Circle Marathon, dubbed the "coolest marathon on earth," sells out within weeks of registration opening.
Hide Caption
11 of 20
Biting winds mean temperatures can be as low as -15 degrees on the Greenland Ice Sheet, while the icy surface also makes life hard for the runners.
Photos: Extreme marathons in stunning settings
Biting winds mean temperatures can be as low as -15 degrees on the Greenland Ice Sheet, while the icy surface also makes life hard for the runners.
Hide Caption
12 of 20
And if that doesn&#39;t sound tough enough, there&#39;s also the Polar Bear Challenge -- an additional medal awarded to those who complete both the half and full marathons across the two days within the time limits -- 91 people conquered the challenge in 2016.
Photos: Extreme marathons in stunning settings
And if that doesn't sound tough enough, there's also the Polar Bear Challenge -- an additional medal awarded to those who complete both the half and full marathons across the two days within the time limits -- 91 people conquered the challenge in 2016.
Hide Caption
13 of 20
The race takes place in October each year.
Photos: Extreme marathons in stunning settings
The race takes place in October each year.
Hide Caption
14 of 20
Held a few weeks before the Polar event is the Petra Desert Marathon in Jordan. Perhaps the hottest of the runs organized by Albatros, it weaves through the ancient city of Petra, taking in sandstone mountains, tombs, caves, and ampitheaters.
Photos: Extreme marathons in stunning settings
Held a few weeks before the Polar event is the Petra Desert Marathon in Jordan. Perhaps the hottest of the runs organized by Albatros, it weaves through the ancient city of Petra, taking in sandstone mountains, tombs, caves, and ampitheaters.
Hide Caption
15 of 20
Competitors from 2015 stand before the ancient ruins carved out of the red sandstone mountains. Dating back to 4 BC, the city was once home to the Nabataean tribe.
Photos: Extreme marathons in stunning settings
Competitors from 2015 stand before the ancient ruins carved out of the red sandstone mountains. Dating back to 4 BC, the city was once home to the Nabataean tribe.
Hide Caption
16 of 20
Runners trudge through the arid landscape during the 2015 edition.
Photos: Extreme marathons in stunning settings
Runners trudge through the arid landscape during the 2015 edition.
Hide Caption
17 of 20
The Bagan Temple Marathon winds through more than 2,000 mesmerizing Buddhist temples in Myanmar, on the banks of the Irrawaddy River.
Photos: Extreme marathons in stunning settings
The Bagan Temple Marathon winds through more than 2,000 mesmerizing Buddhist temples in Myanmar, on the banks of the Irrawaddy River.
Hide Caption
18 of 20
The race starts and finishes at the Htilominlo Temple, which dates back to 1211.
Photos: Extreme marathons in stunning settings
The race starts and finishes at the Htilominlo Temple, which dates back to 1211.
Hide Caption
19 of 20
Blue skies, verdant pastures, and red-brick pagodas -- the Bagan Temple marathon is a sight to behold.
Photos: Extreme marathons in stunning settings
Blue skies, verdant pastures, and red-brick pagodas -- the Bagan Temple marathon is a sight to behold.
Hide Caption
20 of 20
08 great wall marathon06 great wall marathon03 great wall marathon07 great wall marathon05 great wall marathongreat wall marathon china01 big five marathon02 big five marathon03 big five marathon04 big five marathon01 polar circle marathon04 polar circle marathon02 polar circle marathon03 polar circle marathon01 petra desert marathon02 petra desert marathon03 petra desert marathon02 bagan temple marathon03 bagan temple marathon01 bagan temple marathon

Story highlights

  • Great Wall Marathon first run in 1999
  • Attracts runners from all over the world
  • The 26.2-mile route includes 5,164 steps

(CNN)For some, running just one marathon is the ultimate sporting achievement.

For others, it's just the beginning.
Amongst running communities, there are rare breeds who aren't so much concerned with the distance -- it's more about where they run 26.2 miles, who they meet and the memories they make on the way round.
    That's Henrik Brandt's philosophy, and that's why he's run the Great Wall Marathon in China every year for the past 18 years.
    When the race was founded in 1999 with only 350 entrants, Brandt was there. A combination of stunning scenery, testing conditions, and a great atmosphere means the Dane hasn't missed a race since.
    Read More
    "It's my favorite, my number one," Brandt told CNN.
    "I've run marathons all over the world on every continent, I've had a lot of adventures over the years, but there's no doubt my love is the Great Wall Marathon."
    Runners feel the burn on a climb
    Runners feel the burn on a climb
    As endurance races go, the Great Wall Marathon is unique. Covering 5,164 steps, you can find yourself ascending hundreds of meters in a matter of minutes, toiling in temperatures of up to 40˚C.
    But there's something about the endless incline, the intense heat, and the camaraderie on the way round that runners find alluring, and Brandt is no exception.

    An impulse decision

    It was the Great Wall Marathon that made Brandt, who only started running two months before he first competed in the race, fall in love with the sport.
    "In 1999 I was married to my first wife," he explains. "She had run two marathons at that time and I thought she was just crazy. All the training she had to do before -- I thought it was a waste of time.
    "We read in a Danish newspaper about the Great Wall Marathon, and I thought it was a great idea because it would be fun to visit China and the Great Wall and all the things I've heard about it."
    A phone call later, and Brandt, to the disbelief of his wife, had signed himself up on a whim.
    "She looked at me and thought I was mad. But later that day she went for a run and I went with her, and continued that for some weeks. I was not a runner at all.
    "It was quite a challenge to start with the Great Wall Marathon. Then I finished in a better time than her, so I thought I'd have to try a real marathon to see what the difference is in the time.
    "I signed up for the Berlin marathon four months later and, to give you a sense of how hard the Great Wall is, I did it two hours faster."
    Raquel Holgado is all smiles during the 2017 Great Wall Marathon
    Raquel Holgado is all smiles during the 2017 Great Wall Marathon
    This year's winner won in a time of three hours, 14 minutes, 32 seconds, over an hour slower than the time it took Kenya's Daniel Wanjiru to win this year's London marathon.

    Something different

    The Great Wall Marathon has seen close to 23,000 finishers over its 18 years, a success that has lead Albatros -- a Denmark-based travel company that specializes in adventure holidays -- to broaden its marathon portfolio.
    Albatros organize five different marathons in total and aim to offer something different to most organized marathons, swapping cities for safaris, concrete streets for stunning scenery, and well-trodden routes for remote resorts.
    They appeal to athletes with a sense of adventure that the regular marathon circuit can't satisfy.
    "Going to the Berlin marathon, which I've been to twice, I drive to Berlin by myself, book the hotel by myself, and get to the start area," says Brandt.
    "I run in the morning then go back home [in Denmark] again -- I'm not really getting contact with all the runners at the Berlin marathon."
    Raquel Holgado, a Sydney-based personal trainer who made a video of her Great Wall Marathon this year, agrees.
    "I prefer new marathons, rather than repeating the same one," she told CNN. "But with the Great Wall Marathon I'd 100% do it again."
    "It's great and completely unpredictable. You completely forget that you're doing something difficult or challenging.
    "This was great because I did the video and had lots of people sending me emails and messages. It's just a great way to meet people."

    The world's hardest marathons?

    On top of the Great Wall Marathon, Albatros also organizes one in the Arctic Circle; one in the ancient deserts of Petra, Jordan; The Big Five Marathon, held in a South African game reserve, and the Bagan Temple marathon that winds through the iconic spires of the Buddhist temples in Myanmar.
    Runners tackle the inhospitable landscapes of the Petra Desert marathon
    Runners tackle the inhospitable landscapes of the Petra Desert marathon
    Whichever they sign up for, runners will be pushed to their limits -- be it by icy winds, energy-sapping sand, or sweltering desert heat.
    "With the Big Five Marathon on the sand, you feel like you take three steps forward and one step back," Steen Albrechtsen, head of production at Albatros, told CNN.
    "In the Polar Circle Marathon, we start on the ice cape and we run on the ice cape a certain distance and finish on normal roads. It's extremely cold.
    "But I think the Great Wall might be the hardest. We always say that you can't win on the wall, but you can lose on the wall. You can't really push yourself. If you start pushing yourself, the unrelenting incline will get to you later on.
    "It's a mix of temperature, terrain, and incline that makes them all so hard."
    That said, it is meant to be a holiday, and Albatros wants the experience to be rewarding, if not necessarily enjoyable.
    Visit cnn.com/sport for more news and videos
    "We try to make a race that's a 30% increase of someone's normal marathon time," Albrechtsen adds.
    "We're not trying to break anyone. We're trying to give them a good race, we're trying to give them a good experience. We actually have something like a 97% completion rate."